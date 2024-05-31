The UAE’s Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC) has signed an agreement to award a 3% participating interest in its offshore concessions, SARB and Umm Lulu, to an Azerbaijan-based global energy comany, SOCAR.

This agreement builds upon previous collaborations between the two companies, including ADNOC's acquisition of a 30% equity stake in Absheron gas and condensate field in the Caspian Sea and a collaboration agreement on the potential development of low

carbon energy technologies, including hydrogen and geothermal, a statement from the UAE-based energy major said.

This is SOCAR's first international upstream investment, said the company's president Rovshan Najaf.

Following the agreement, the concession shareholding will be ADNOC (57%), OMV (20%), TotalEnergies (20%) and SOCAR (3%)

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

