Türkiye’s flag carrier airline Turkish Airlines (TK) and People's Republic of China’s flag carrier airline Air China Limited (CA) have signed a new freesale codeshare agreement, transitioning from their long-standing blocked space partnership.

This agreement, initially covering flights between Istanbul and Beijing, marks a significant milestone in the strategic collaboration between the two airlines and lays the groundwork for future expansions in their strong partnership.

This new freesale model will allow both airlines to offer greater flexibility and more travel options to passengers, enhancing connectivity between Türkiye and China, two nations of substantial strategic importance.

This agreement underscores the commitment of Turkish Airlines and Air China to facilitate seamless travel experiences and strengthen bilateral ties.

Furthermore, the new arrangement is expected to bolster tourism and economic exchange between the two countries, offering passengers not only enhanced travel convenience but also new opportunities for cultural and business interactions.

Both airlines anticipate that this collaboration will contribute to a significant increase in passenger traffic, fostering mutual growth and benefiting the wider

