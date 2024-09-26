The Turkish Airlines has introduced ‘The Oldest Bread’ in its in-flight service menu. The offering is made of Einkorn and Emmer wheats, which are considered the oldest variety in Anatolia, the cradle of one of the most ancient civilisations.

The new item on the menu, Turkish Airlines said, reflects its way to share the country’s culture with its guests through cuisine and connecting honoured traditions with modern innovations.

The menu item was officially introduced on flight TK3 flying from Istanbul to New York on September 22, 2024.

Served heated and in a special bag with butter and olive oil before meal service, the bread will be available for Intercontinental Business Class passengers.

Prepared fresh by the airline’s Istanbul-based catering company, Turkish DO&CO, The Oldest Bread received additional consultancy of award-winning Turkish culinary historians Ömür Akkor, and academic Çetin ªenkul.

Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee Prof. Ahmet Bolat stated: "As the flag carrier that offers the world's finest flavours to its guests and receiving numerous accolades for it from world renowned organisations, we are pleased to introduce our business class travellers to the world’s oldest bread grown from the reproduction of ancient wheat discovered in excavations in the Anatolia region.

“With this bread, traditional to Turkish cuisine and significant to global culinary history, we aim to blend past and present together on our inflight guest experiences. We hope that our new menu item will be appreciated by our guests as we continue our award-winning leadership in the field of inflight dining."

During the inaugural flight of the new Turkish Airlines offering, it premiered a film on the subject which was shot in the Göbeklitepe, Karahantepe, and Euphrates River regions with the support of Türkiye’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The Oldest Bread is a Turkish Airlines project that reflects the history of Anatolian agriculture that began approximately 12,000 years ago in the Taº Tepeler region. Considered one of the centres of the Neolithic Revolution, Taº Tepeler was the first time in history that human communities transitioned from a hunter-gatherer lifestyle to a settled, agricultural society, and wheat was domesticated in this area.

Turkish Airlines said it continues to maintain its status as the airline with the world's best inflight dining concepts and globally recognised menus, including flavours from both traditional Turkish cuisine and world cuisines.

Sourcing 80% of the products used in its menus from local producers, the airline’s in-flight dining offerings are prepared daily by expert chefs using the freshest products, in a boutique production style.

