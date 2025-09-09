Turkish Airlines has resumed its Misrata flights, as its third destination in Libya, following Tripoli and Benghazi.

The national flag carrier, which suspended flights to Misrata in January 2015, has now resumed operations and currently serves 62 destinations across the African continent.

Misrata flights will be operated with B737-78D aircraft three times a week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Mahmut Yayla, Turkish Airlines SVP Sales (Region II) , said: “As Turkish Airlines, we are glad to once again fulfill our mission of connecting continents, this time in Misrata, Libya’s third largest city with which we share deep historical ties. As the flag carrier of Türkiye, we will continue to take steps to meet the increased travel demand as Africa experiences economic growth. In line with evolving market conditions and rising demand, we will keep diversifying Africa’s gateways to the world.”

Turkish Airlines guests who purchase tickets by 9 September 2025, can travel from Istanbul to Misrata starting from $349, and from Misrata to Istanbul starting from $249, valid for journeys until 30 November 2025.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

