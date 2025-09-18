Turkish Airlines has launched flights to Port Sudan, increasing its number of destinations in Africa to 63.

The national flag carrier will operate its Port Sudan flights as two weekly frequencies until September 29, and by this date as three weekly frequencies on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Ahmet Bolat, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, said: “As Turkish Airlines, we are delighted to launching flights to Port Sudan, one of historically and strategically significant port cities in Africa. The launch of this route marks an important step in connecting Port Sudan’s commercial potential, cultural heritage and tourism values to the world. We believe that these flights will build new bridges in many areas from trade to tourism, and from education to cultural exchange. We will continue to expand our network in Africa, and connect the continent with the rest of the world.”

