ISLAMABAD-- Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and visiting Chinese Premier Li Qiang have virtually inaugurated the New Gwadar International Airport in Pakistan's southwestern Gawadar port on Monday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony here in Islamabad on Monday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said completion of Gwadar International Airport is a gift from China. He said it shows China's commitment and dedication to support Pakistan's economic development agenda and to promote backwards areas of the country.

PM Sharif expressed the confidence that completion of this international Gwadar Airport will not only transform Gwadar's economy, but also the economy of the country.

Expressing gratitude to Chinese leadership, he appreciated the untiring efforts of Pakistan and Chinese engineers and workers for their efforts in building a world class airport at Gwadar. Speaking on the occasion, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said his country will continue working with Pakistan to uphold the principle of planning, building, and benefiting together.

He said the New Gwadar International Airport is a critical step in building Gwadar into a regional hub of connectivity. He further said that Chinese and Pakistani workers built this modern and high-standard airport in five years, demonstrating the strength of China-Pakistan cooperation.

The Chinese Premier expressed confidence that the inauguration of the New Gwadar International Airport will significantly enhance connectivity in the Gwadar region. Earlier, Chinese Premier Li Qiang, along with a delegation, arrived in Islamabad on a four-day bilateral visit.

Premier Li is accompanied by Ministers and senior officials including from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Commerce, the National Development and Reform Commission and the China International Development Cooperation Agency.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).