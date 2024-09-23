Turkish Airlines, the flag carrier of Türkiye, has announced the launch of four weekly flights from Istanbul to Santiago, Chile with a stopover in Sao Paulo (Brazil) in both directions. This new route marks the airline's 10th country served in the Americas.

The new route will provide travellers with seamless access to Santiago, a thriving metropolis renowned for its rich history, cultural attractions, and stunning Andean backdrop, further strengthening ties between Türkiye and Chile.

For travellers around the world, this new route translates to convenient connections to South America, making it easier than ever to experience the wonders of Chile with a single stopover in Istanbul.

With the launch of the new route, the total number of destinations served in the Americas has now risen to 26, further solidifying Turkish Airlines' presence in the region.

Passengers eager to experience Santiago can book their flights now through the airline’s website, mobile app, sales offices, and authorised agencies.

On the new route, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, Professor Ahmet Bolat said: "As the airline flying to more countries than any other, we continue to bridge continents and cultures. With the launch of flights to Santiago, our 26th destination in the Americas, we reaffirm our commitment to expanding our global flight network and providing travellers with unparalleled connectivity options."

"We look forward to welcoming passengers onboard to experience our signature services and our world-renowned Turkish hospitality while discovering the captivating beauty of Chile, Türkiye and beyond," he added.

On the new flights, Nicolas Claude, the CEO of SCL Nuevo Pudahuel Airport, said: "We are delighted to see Turkish Airlines starting to operate from Istanbul to Santiago Airport in December this year. This new route between Chile and Turkiye will increase the air connectivity of both countries, enabling Chileans to reach Istanbul and the Far East more easily."

"This new partnership with this best-in-class airline will strengthen economic and touristic relationship between Chile and Turkiye. We will guaranty a warm welcome to Turkish Airlines, putting all our efforts to ensure both the commercial and the operational successes to this new route. Welcome, Turkish Airlines!," he added.

