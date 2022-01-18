ArabFinance: State-owned Engineering Automotive Manufacturing Company (EAMCO) is set to sign a cooperation agreement with South Korean auto firm, Myoung Shin, to locally produce electric microbuses.

The deal is expected to be signed over the running week during South Korean President Moon Jae-ins visit to Egypt.

Myoung Shin will work with local firm BrightSkies on the EV microbuses.

The Korean firm will produce the bus chassis, while BrightSkies will cooperate with EAMCO to supply the control systems, power units and engines under an agreement signed in November.

Previously, Public Enterprise Minister Hisham Tawfik said that the 80% locally sourced microbuses were set to be prototyped within a year.