PARIS- Sodexo has entered talks with buyout firm CVC on a deal about its restaurant check unit, French business daily Les Echos reported on Monday, citing sources close to the talks.

Sodexo is prepared to sell 20 to 30% of the unit, which could be valued at as much as 4 billion euros ($4.3 billion) to CVC, the report said.

Shares rose around 4% after the report to reach over 75.2 euros each, while the French blue-chip index traded down 1.3% They were up 1.8% at 1340 GMT.

The group had said in its half-year report earlier this month it had already sold the Russian branch of the unit, which had posted organic sales up 9.3% for the period at 398 million euros ($427 million).

Sodexo declined to comment while CVC could not immediately be reached for comment.

($1 = 0.9326 euros)

