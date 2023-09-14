Disneyland Paris will reopen on January 25, 2024, its landmark five-star Disneyland Hotel that is being transformed to offer guests a new luxury concept interwoven with royal Disney characters – both classic and new.

From the grand lobby to the luxuriant rooms and suites, the hotel is inviting guests, especially children, to embark on a journey into Disney royal storyland coupled with unparalleled hospitality, fine dining venues and uniquely Disney entertainment.

All 487 rooms and suites – 346 Superior Rooms, 82 Deluxe Rooms, 41 Castle Club Rooms, 16 Signature Suites, 1 Princely Suite and 1 Royal Suite – have been redesigned to provide modern comfort and luxury amenities.

Steeped in the Disney storytelling tradition, all rooms and suites celebrate the iconic elements of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ royal stories down to the last decor.

Every centimetre of the interior of this legendary establishment is undergoing a complete “reimagination”, said a statement.

From Cinderella to Frozen, The Sword in the Stone, and The Princess and the Frog to Moana, guests can become a part of the story and create their own magical moments.

Combining their creativity with the expertise of European suppliers and craftspeople, the Walt Disney Imagineering Paris team has developed a singular, immersive experience that pays vibrant homage to both Disney royal stories and celebrated European landmarks such as Le Château de Versailles or Neuschwanstein Castle.

The hotel’s new refined design includes regal-themed lobby, restaurants, bar and lounges and will also offer its guests an entertainment programme that touches heart and creates memories alongside royal Disney characters, or Mickey, Minnie and their friends in new exclusive regal attire and even an exclusive La Troupe Royale Disney, said the hotel in a statement.

“This marks a new chapter for Disneyland Paris, as we continue to be one of the leaders of the European tourism industry with our unique blend of immersive storytelling and world-class hospitality,” said Natacha Rafalski, Presidente of Disneyland Paris.

The Castle Club, an exclusive hotel within the hotel, offers a range of VIP benefits and services, and the Royal Banquet and La Table de Lumière restaurants, provide a unique gourmet dining experience – all steeped in Disney’s storytelling tradition.

Children will be welcomed like princesses and princes during their stay. There will even be spaces tailored just to them such as the Royal Kids Club, where they will be immersed in augmented reality magic and unforgettable encounters.

My Royal Dream experience will let young guests transform themselves into their favourite Disney royalty.

A team of trained Cast Members will provide personalised service and the Royal Greeter will welcome guests and attend to their needs them from the moment they step inside the hotel.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).