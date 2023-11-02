Six Senses Southern Dunes, The Red Sea has opened in Saudi Arabia, promising to take guests on an out-of-the ordinary journey of discovery and enrichment. Enveloped by the Arabian desert, The Red Sea Destination blends tourism with sustainability, wellness and heritage.

Fredrik Blomqvist, General Manager of Six Senses Southern Dunes, The Red Sea said: “Everything we’re doing here reflects our unwavering commitment to sustainability and cultural preservation, while also pushing the boundaries of adventure and wellness.

“This part of the world holds much intrigue for visitors and immense potential for regenerative tourism. We aim to showcase the unique beauty and cultural richness of this region, while promoting sustainable tourism practices that contribute to the economic growth of the region and the conservation of its heritage."

Innovation

The 36 guest rooms and 40 pool villas are dotted in strategic locations to maximise the expansive views of the dunes and wadi. Constructed using locally sourced materials, they were designed by British architectural firm Foster + Partners, renowned for its eco credentials. As beautiful on the inside as the outside, the soft furnishings draw from the rich colours and patterns of traditional Bedouin dress.

As with all Six Senses properties, sustainability is also at the forefront of the resort's operations. Aiming to be the first LEED Platinum resort in Saudi Arabia, its electricity is generated entirely by its own solar farm.

Still and sparkling water are bottled at the on-site water plant and follow a plastic-free policy. The Earth Lab offers workshops that bring conservation to life in playful and engaging ways. True to the ‘Eat With Six Senses’ ethos, the essence of the gastronomy is to use ingredients grown in the Chef’s Garden or sourced locally and focus on health and well-being while celebrating the flavors and aromas of the region.

With four restaurants, including a cooking school and private chef's table, plus a Gelato Pod, every day is a unique culinary adventure, said a statement.

Adventure

Adventure-seekers can indulge in a plethora of outdoor pursuits designed to satisfy even the most intrepid explorer. For the wellness-minded, meditation and yoga sessions in a desert or oasis setting are designed to help guests connect with inner peace and offer a unique and immersive way to connect with the natural world.

Heritage

For those interested in cultural heritage, Six Senses Southern Dunes, The Red Sea will offer a range of activities and experiences that showcase the rich history and traditions of Saudi Arabia including artisan workshops.

The resort’s architecture, design elements, and landscaping reflect the harmonious coexistence between Nabataean cultural roots and contemporary amenities. Guests can get involved in everything from sadu weaving to local fishing and cooking, and the on-site Artisan Village recounts the story of the region’s history by showcasing arts and crafts, dance, and music.

Wellness and Spa

The honeycomb walls of Six Senses Spa mirror the familiar undulating patterns of the dunes, guiding guests to a salon, barber, biohacking recovery lounge, and onwards to three single and two double treatment rooms (the Frankincense Suite offers Rasul treatments), and a hammam.

There’s also an Alchemy Bar to handmake clean skincare products using the rich spices and fragrances once traded by the Nabateans and the Arabic influences continue on the Desert Bliss quartz sand treatment bed and during the anti-aging Deluxe Gold Hammam.

On the floor above there’s a fully equipped gym, separate spin studio and suite for yoga and aerial yoga, all with golden views. Each changing area offers various saunas, cold plunge pool, steam room, and relaxation room.

How to get there

The 45-minute private car transfer from the new Red Sea International Airport takes guests southeast along the coastal highway before turning east inland through serene desert mountains and narrow wadis and on to the resort.

Alternatively, guests can opt for a domestic flight from Yanbu Airport followed by a two-hour transfer to the resort. Transfers must be booked in advance and are subject to availability and an added charge. Al Ula Airport can be reached within 4.5 hours and Jeddah Airport within 5 hours.

Opening Offer

Book before December 31, 2023 to enjoy a host of benefits that include complimentary 30-minute ‘biohacking’ experience, early check-in from 10:00 am and late check-out until 4:00 pm (subject to availability), earth lab experience, and one in-villa private BBQ.

