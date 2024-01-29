Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the region with over 100 properties in the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe and Türkiye (Menat), has announced major expansion plans in Saudi Arabia.

The hospitality group is set to launch eight properties in the Kingdom in the next four years, doubling its key count to more than 4,400 across 16 properties in Saudi Arabia.

Revealing its expansion plans during the recent Saudi Tourism Forum 2024, Rotana's Chief Operating Officer Eddy Tannous said: "Participating in the second edition of the Saudi Tourism Forum was a truly enriching experience. With ambitious developments and plans at hand, Rotana's continuous engagement showcases our commitment to shaping the future of tourism in the vibrant Saudi Arabia market."

Saudi Arabia presents one of the fastest-growing markets in the region, and Rotana is on track to meet its ambitious goal to double the number of rooms it currently runs in the Kingdom over the upcoming years.

The eight new properties include four Edge by Rotana and one Rayhaan by Rotana in Riyadh, Dar Rayhaan by Rotana in Al Khobar, Al Manakha Rotana in Madinah, and an Edge by Rotana in Al Baha.

Rotana is working to develop a total of 49 new properties in 29 cities in the Middle East, Africa, Europe and Türkiye.

Across the wider GCC, Rotana’s strong regional pipeline for 2024 also includes Onyx Arjaan by Rotana in Manama (Bahrain), Bomonti Arjaan by Rotana in Istanbul (Türkiye), Riviera Rayhaan by Rotana in Doha (Qatar) and Luxor Rotana Resort in Luxor (Egypt).

Additionally, Rotana is also expected to make its debut into the Algerian market with the launch of Azure Rotana Resort & Spa in the port city of Oran, while Bloom Arjaan by Rotana on Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Island is also scheduled to open this year.

Rotana currently operates 74 hotels in the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe and Türkiye, serving more than six million guests per year. Its portfolio currently spans 19,237 keys and six superlative brands, including an impressive 10,159 keys across 36 hotels in the UAE and 2,200 keys across eight hotels in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. – TradeArabia News Service

