Dubai-based Hospitality Management Holding Group has signed management agreements for four new hotels in Saudi Arabia, after sealing its recent Corp Yanbu Hotel deal at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM 2023) in Dubai.

The key properties are Coral Makkah, Corp Al Madinah, Corp Yathrib and Corp Makkah.

Announcing the new deals, HMH said that with this deal the group's hotel portfolio in the Mena region will get expanded from 13 to 18 hotels, across different categories.

Coral Makkah Hotel is a premium 4-star hotel located in the Saudi city featuring 230 rooms. Located in the Al Naseem suburb, it offers guests and pilgrims unparalleled access to the city's most iconic landmarks and attractions.

It aslo provides them a host of modern amenities including a spacious ballroom, multiple dining options featuring a variety of international cuisine, a gym, a luxurious beauty salon, and a Spa and Hamam therapy centre.

Corp Al Madinah is a 150-key family-friendly hotel that offers guests an extensive range of premium amenities, including well-appointed guest rooms equipped with state-of-the-art air conditioning, a fully stocked minibar, a comfortable seating area, and complimentary Wi-Fi access.

Corp Yathrib is a 340 keys property conveniently set near Madinah, offering air-conditioned rooms with private parking and room service. It is located near Quba Mosque and Al Masjid An Nabawi and around 6.9 km away from Qiblatain Mosque.

Corp Makkah is a 230-key hotel located in the Al Naseem suburb. The hotel's amenities include a spacious ballroom, restaurants, a well-equipped gym, a beauty salon, and a Spa and Hamam therapy center.

On the new properties, Chief Operating Officer Patrick Antaki said the group's strategic partnership in the Saudi market is currently witnessing solid performance rates across all economic sectors.

He emphasized the group's strategy of expanding its hotel portfolio in the region's markets, primarily targeting the Saudi market due to the robust growth of its hospitality sector.

Saudi Tourism aims to raise the kingdom's annual visitor numbers to 100 million by 2030, contributing to an increase of 10% in the country's GDP, he added.

Antaki pointed out that HMH managed hotels have welcomed over 800,000 guests over the past year, recording a 24% growth compared to 2021, and forecasted the group’s hotel will witness a 20% growth in guest numbers this year.

HMH’s portfolio includes five-star luxury hotels and resorts, as well as four and three-star mid-range lifestyle hotels and serviced hotel apartments in 11 cities across the region.

