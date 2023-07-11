ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) has issued the ADGM Hotel and Tourism Regulations 2023 (Tourism Regulations), which adopt the Abu Dhabi onshore tourism legislation (onshore legislation) including the regulations and rules concerning hotels and tourism sectors administered by the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) into ADGM’s legislative framework.

As a result of adopting the onshore legislation, the DCT will be responsible for undertaking all regulatory responsibilities including supervision, monitoring and enforcement obligations relating to such hotels and tourism establishments in ADGM, whilst ADGM’s Registration Authority retains the right to issue commercial licences to hotels and tourism establishments operating within ADGM’s jurisdiction and issue other relevant permits.

The new Tourism Regulations aim to ensure that all entities established in ADGM and licenced to practice “any business or activity related to the provision of a tourist, recuperation or recreational service to the public, including, but not limited to, hotels, resorts, restaurants, hotel apartments, holiday homes, cinemas, theatres, museums, tourist tours organisers, tourist transport companies and agencies, tourism offices, different recreational and refreshment facilities” abide by the onshore legislation’s requirements.

Commenting on the new tourism regulations, Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, CEO of ADGM Registration Authority said, “ADGM has always been proactive in taking initiatives for enhancing mutual strategic cooperation with the Abu Dhabi governmental bodies that contribute to achieving the Abu Dhabi’s economic goals. In alignment with such initiative, ADGM has signed an Agreement for Cooperation and Delegation with the DCT to benefit from their expertise and extensive knowledge in regulating and monitoring hotels and tourism establishments operating within ADGM’s jurisdiction."

“The adoption of the Abu Dhabi onshore hotel and tourism legislation within ADGM legislation provides hotel and tourism operators with comfort and assurance that ADGM and Abu Dhabi, as a whole, are aligned in terms of regulating the hotel and tourism sector," he added.