MAKKAH — The Ministry of Tourism has announced the number of hospitality facilities that have received the necessary licenses to operate in Makkah.

According to the ministry, the number of licensed facilities in the holy city has reached 816, with a total of more than 227,000 rooms.

The ministry clarified that the licensed hospitality facilities include 801 hotels, 12 serviced apartments, and 3 tourist inns. The total number of rooms in licensed hospitality facilities increased by 38% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 in the holy city.

The increase in the number of licenses for hospitality facilities in Makkah aligns with the ministry's efforts to ensure that these facilities comply with the quality of services provided to the guests of the Holy Mosque. The aim is to provide all the comforts necessary for pilgrims to perform their rituals with ease and peace of mind, especially during this year's Hajj season, 1445 AH.

