UAE - Following the expansion works on the accident and emergency department of Fujairah Hospital, more than 22,000 patients were treated at the refurbished facility during the first half of 2022, Emirates Health Services (EHS) announced Friday.

The expansion works were completed in April 2021, resulting in the processing of 100 per cent of all emergency cases which arrived at the hospital.

EHS said it increased capacity in the accident and emergency department of Fujairah Hospital as part of its development strategy to support health facilities and enable them to provide top-quality diagnostic and treatment services to patients across various regions.

Ahmed Al-Khadim, the director of Fujairah Hospital, confirmed that the project was launched to expand the department and raise its operational capacity to accommodate more patients and reduce waiting times.

Al-Khadim indicated that the Department includes a patient recovery room with a capacity of four beds, a case evaluation area with a capacity of two beds, an additional room with a capacity of three beds, a patient observation area with a capacity of 15 beds, and other rooms dedicated for providing various services, such as isolation and radiology (General X-Ray/CT Scan).

Dr Amal Al Jasmi, assistant director for medical affairs at Fujairah Hospital, explained that in 2020, the department could process more than 27,000 cases in the first half of the year, compared to 42,000 during the whole of 2019. “This means that the Department processed 100 per cent of emergency cases that require immediate attention in the first quarter of 2022, while the response rate for non-emergency cases that can wait from two to four hours was at 97 per cent,” Dr Al Jasmi noted.

The development operations went in parallel with opening a dedicated pathway for the accident and emergency department in the hospital and the emergency department for obstetrics and gynaecology, in line with international standards and coordination with local government departments.

