Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 group, is set to host two significant global medical summits on complex oncology care and advancements this April. The Cleveland Clinic Global Summit on Innovations in Cancer Care and Frontiers in Advanced Hepato-Biliary Cancers and Transplant Oncology will convene over 50 oncology and digestive diseases experts from Cleveland Clinic worldwide, affirming the hospital’s pivotal role as a global force in medical education and innovation.

The inaugural event, the Cleveland Clinic Global Summit on Innovations in Cancer Care, scheduled from 19th-21st April at the Four Seasons Hotel, Abu Dhabi, UAE, will be led by Dr. Faek Jamali, Consultant Surgical Oncologist and Colorectal Surgeon at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. The internationally recognised, CME-accredited summit by the European Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (EACCME) will cover a diverse array of topics, including cancer screening and prevention, and updates in surgical and radiation oncology. The gathering of world-renowned oncology experts at the annual global platform will address the spike in cancer detection amongst an increasingly growing younger population, as reported by several international studies. A special session on global oncology will also put a spotlight on the unique challenges and opportunities for enhancing cancer care in the Middle East.

Additionally, the event will hold its inaugural annual award ceremony to pay tribute to global champions and influencers who have demonstrated unwavering dedication to driving awareness and advancing cancer care.

The second event, Frontiers in Advanced Hepato-Biliary Cancers and Transplant Oncology, slated for 27th-28th April at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, led by Dr. Cristiano Quintini, Institute Chair, General Surgery, Digestive Disease Institute, and CME accredited by Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) via Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, aims to bring together leading experts in transplant and hepatic, biliary, oncological diseases, to discuss cutting-edge interventions and innovations in the field. The event will also see the launch of the annual Resident Surgery Education Week, where residents from all around the UAE will get practical hands-on skills and guidance from world-renowned surgeons, learning tips and tricks of specific surgical techniques. The program will also include career planning and life lessons that are invaluable for young surgeons.

From the transformative role of genomics in cancer detection and treatment to insights into industry perspectives transcending geographical boundaries, these global summits promise to redefine the trajectory of oncological care. To cap this global summit, attendees will have the opportunity to exclusively tour the first of its kind, Fatima bint Mubarak Cancer Center, modelled on Cleveland Clinic’s Taussig Cancer Center— ranked one of the top cancer facilities in the US.