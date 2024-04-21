Global leaders in medicine, government, business and technology are attending a major healthcare summit in Bahrain that opens today (April 21).

The two-day C3 Davos of Healthcare Summit is being held at the Diplomat Radisson Blu Hotel in Manama by the New York based C3 Summit Intl.

It is being held in association with the local government authorities and the organising-hosts, the 120-year-old American Mission Hospital, with the theme “The Evolution of Global Healthcare”.

International healthcare leaders from organisations such as the Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, Harvard Medical School, Weill Cornell Medicine, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, from the US, and Mubadala Healthcare and Amana healthcare from UAE will be speaking at the event with many other business leaders in the Arabian Gulf region.

There will be key discussions with leaders from Bahrain’s Supreme Council of Health, Ministry of Health, National Health Regulatory Authority, Government and Private Hospitals.

Focus of Global and Regional Healthcare

Continuing over a decade of international healthcare forums, C3 Summit Intl. will assemble healthcare and business leaders, policy makers, government and industry professionals from the international community.

With a focus on knowledge transfer and healthcare innovation, the C3 Bahrain “Davos of Healthcare” Summit will bolster and promote world healthcare initiatives that are focused on strengthening security

and business relations between the regions.

Unique opportunity

“Healthcare diplomacy continues to be a major theme of the Summit,” Ransel Potter, the founder of C3 Summit International. “This C3 Davos of Healthcare Summit will provide a unique opportunity for speakers and attendees to identify major healthcare challenges and cutting-edge solutions”.

Dr George Cheriyan, Corporate CEO and Chief Medical Officer of the American Mission Hospital said: “We are honoured to be the organising-hosts of the C3 Healthcare Summit in recognition of the newly opened King Hamad American Mission Hospital in Manama, Bahrain. Our hospital’s mission has always been to provide the most advanced healthcare and medical services to our country and people.

“C3 represents a perfect partner for this international gathering of leaders from Bahrain and the region to share their knowledge and the latest advances in medicine and healthcare delivery,” Dr Cheriyan said.

“We are grateful for the support of the Economic Development Board, Tamkeen, and the Ministry of Health in organizing this event”, he added.

