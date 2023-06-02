Riyadh: The Gulf Health Council has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare to enhance and activate the participation of a new centre in the Gulf unified procurement tenders and improve all offers and health projects related to tenders.



The agreement includes several initiatives, namely exchanging information and expertise in health procurement and developing tools and resources that contribute to improving bidding procedures.



The importance of the partnership lies in enhancing the quality of health services, where Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare enjoys extensive experience in health procurement in the private sector. The partnership also enhances regional cooperation in Gulf procurement and tenders.