Washington: CEO of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) Dr. Hisham bin Saad Aljadhey has met with several officials from U.S. companies specialized in food, drug, medical devices and equipment.



The meetings went over the roles and responsibilities of SFDA and its support of the private sector in light of the promising development opportunities available in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, primarily those related to the localization of the drug and pharmaceutical industries as well as food safety and genetics technologies sectors.



The meetings were held on the sidelines of the 25th session of the International Medical Device Regulators Forum (IMDRF) as part of the SFDA’s endeavor to enhance investment opportunities and engage in the know-how dynamics of the industry and the challenges facing investors and business community.