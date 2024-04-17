Riyadh – Lana Medical Company announced the award of a medical and infectious waste transportation service project at King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center.

The project’s value amounts to SAR 1.22 million, according to a bourse filing.

The financial impact of the transaction is expected to appear as of the third quarter (Q3) of 2024

In March 2024, Lana Contracting, a subsidiary of Lana Medical, won a contract for restoration, furnishing, and modifications to the buildings of the Peninsula Shield Forces in Hafr Al-Batin.

