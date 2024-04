Madinah: King Fahd Hospital, part of the Madinah Health Cluster, has provided medical services to 105,123 individuals during the first quarter of 2024.



According to the Madinah Health Cluster, the hospital's emergency department dealt with 36,040 patients, the outpatient department treated 69,083 individuals, and 1,555 surgeries were performed. The services included conducting 47,790 radiographic examinations and 766,586 laboratory tests.