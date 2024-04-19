Saudi Arabia - Mumtada Medical Company, a specialised rehabilitation and long-term post-acute care (LTPAC) company founded by prominent business leader Fawaz Alhokair, and Mass General Brigham on Thursday announced a collaboration aimed at advancing rehabilitation and LTPAC in Saudi Arabia.

As a first step of what is envisioned to be a long-term strategic relationship in Saudi Arabia, Mass General Brigham will support Mumtada Medical Company with the establishment of its inaugural rehabilitation hospital in Riyadh, to be named Mumtada Rehabilitation Hospital, a statement said.

This collaboration represents a significant milestone in addressing the growing demand and need for comprehensive rehabilitation and LTPAC services in the region. By sharing expertise and best practices, both organizations aspire to enhance access to patient-centered rehabilitative and LTPAC, improve patient outcomes and elevate the overall quality of life in the region.

Throughout the collaboration, world-renowned physicians, therapists, nurses and subject-matter experts from Spaulding Rehabilitation - a member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system and the official teaching hospital of the Harvard Medical School Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation - alongside other experts from across Mass General Brigham, will actively engage in clinical programming, workforce plan development, quality plan development, information technology and on-site commissioning support for Mumtada Rehabilitation Hospital.

“We are pleased to announce the collaboration with Mumtada Medical Company in shaping the future of rehabilitative care and long-term post-acute care services for patients in need of these critical services in Saudi Arabia. This collaboration underscores both Mass General Brigham’s and Mumtada Medical Company’s commitment to advancing healthcare and science globally, reflecting our shared vision for enhancing the quality of life for all, worldwide,” said Dr Ross Zafonte, DO, President, Spaulding Rehabilitation.

"We stand at the brink of a transformative era in healthcare within Saudi Arabia and are excited to commence this collaboration with Mass General Brigham and Spaulding Rehabilitation. In this partnership, we will apply our understanding of the Saudi population, our ability to rapidly design, develop, build operate and scale large facilities and businesses. Moreover, with the international experience of our Group CEO Dr. Aiman Shalabi and his outstanding leadership team, we are poised to transform this sector in Saudi Arabia in collaboration with the global expertise and leadership from Mass General Brigham and Spaulding Rehabilitation,” said Fawaz Alhokair, Chairman Mumtada Medical Company.

Located in Massachusetts, US, Mass General Brigham is an integrated academic healthcare system comprising leading medical experts, academic medical centres, community and specialty hospitals, and other healthcare entities. Spaulding Rehabilitation is a globally recognised leader in rehabilitation medicine and is consistently ranked among the top rehabilitation hospitals in the US.

The Mumtada Rehabilitation Hospital marks the beginning of a vision to create an integrated network of facilities throughout Saudi Arabia. Each facility provides holistic care with physical healing, empowering individuals and their families to navigate their recovery journey with resilience and wellness, said the statement.

