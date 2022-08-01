Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi ordered on Sunday developing the Nasser Institute for Research and Treatment and turning it into an integrated medical city, increasing its capacity, and raising the efficiency of its infrastructure, using international medical expertise.

The president followed up on the executive position of a number of the engineering authority’s projects at the level of the republic, especially in the sectors of roads, bridges, construction and architectural projects, in addition to the projects of the new administrative capital.”

He also ordered adding new buildings to the institute, developing the existing basic buildings, creating new medical departments and specializations, and increasing the institute’s clinical capacity by 1,000 additional beds, in addition to increasing the number of surgical operating rooms and kidney units, as well as service facilities, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health.

This came in a Sunday meeting with Amir Sayed Ahmed, Advisor to the President for Urban Planning; Hesham Al-Suwaifi, Head of the Engineering Authority of the Armed Forces; Ahmed Al-Azzazi, Vice President of the Engineering Authority of the Armed Forces; Ashraf El-Araby, Head of the Consulting Office of the Engineering Authority; and Abdel Aziz Al-Feki, Assistant Chairperson of the Engineering Authority for Road Designs.

The president also directed increasing the institute’s capacity and raising the efficiency of its infrastructure, using global consulting expertise in this field, bearing in mind that the institute is one of the most important pillars of the health system in Egypt.

During the meeting, the process of developing roads and axes in Greater Cairo was also reviewed, including the Hassaballah Al Kafrawi axis with a length of 17 km, which connects the ring road south of the axis of Field Marshal Tantawi with the Maadi suburb, in addition to the axis of civilizations and linking it with the Yasser Rizk axis, which will connect the downtown area and Salah Salem Road with the Mokattam plateau.

Developing the Gamal Abdel Nasser axis as one of the most important axes in New Cairo, with a length of 14 km, was also discussed in the meeting.

Moreover, the president was briefed in the construction and engineering position of a number of facilities in the New Administrative Capital, as well as the executive position on linking the strategic leadership in the Administrative Capital to the roads and the surrounding axes, especially the middle and regional ring road.

Efforts to develop facilities, infrastructure, axes and roads in Sharm El-Sheikh in preparation for hosting COP27 in November, as well as the ongoing development process in the Ruwaisat area in Sharm El-Sheikh, and raising the efficiency of residential and bedouin communities and the complex of craft workshops in the region were also reviewed.

