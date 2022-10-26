Riyadh – Gharb Al Takhassusi Hospital for Healthcare, a subsidiary of Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group, sealed an agreement with Masah Specialized Construction Company at a value of SAR 244.20 million.

The contract covers the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing works for a maternity and pediatric hospital project, according to a recent bourse disclosure.

Meanwhile, the nine-month deal is projected to reflect positively on Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib’s income statements once it commences operations in 2024.

It is worth noting that the agreement was awarded and signed on 23 October 2022.

In January-September 2022, the Tadawul-listed firm generated SAR 1.20 billion in net profit after Zakat and tax, higher by 21.77% than SAR 993.02 million in the year-ago period.

