AMMAN The GCC Interconnection Authority, the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC) and the National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) have held a meeting over the founding principles of a joint electrical interconnection project.

During the two-day meeting, held in Dubai, the three parties agreed on an action plan to complete the required procedures, notably the preparation of a business case report outlining the benefits of the interconnection (based on a feasibility study), regulatory structure, in addition to risks and financing options before the end of the year, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Thursday.

In 2019, the three parties signed a memorandum of understanding meant to study the interconnection between the GCC Interconnection Authority, Jordan and Egypt, to serve the three sides interests.

The interconnection line would transfer about 2,000 megawatts of electricity in the initial stages of the project, which could be increased later.