Riyadh: The National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification (NCVC) concluded the first National Greening Forum that saw broad local, regional, and international participation from various sectors related to the environment. The event witnessed the signing of ten memoranda of understanding and contracts for investment in areas related to vegetation development, and infrastructure development.

NCVC CEO Dr. Khaled Al-Abdulqader said the forum aimed to unify and rally national efforts, enhance partnerships among all institutions for vegetation development, and curb land degradation.

He pointed out that the announcement by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to launch the Saudi Green Initiative enhanced the Kingdom's steps towards building a more sustainable future. The CEO highlighted that the National Greening Program is the result of a detailed scientific study conducted by the centre in collaboration with local and international universities, research centres, and experts, where the study aimed to enable the Kingdom to plant ten billion trees, equivalent to rehabilitating around 40 million hectares of degraded lands.

The forum witnessed broad participation and significant attendance. It was enriched with knowledge through many panel discussions that addressed various strategic aspects related to afforestation and vegetation development in the Kingdom. It also highlighted the Kingdom's relentless efforts in combating climate change, showcased investment opportunities within the forum, and showcased sectorial developments.

The sessions also addressed several important topics, such as the impact of negative behaviours such as overgrazing, deforestation, and unplanned urban expansion on vegetation in the Kingdom. They emphasized the significant importance of the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative in restoring natural wealth and plant diversity, in addition to the role of the local community's participation in vegetation development. As practical evidence, the "Let's Make it Green" campaign witnessed a massive turnout through the participation of 150,000 volunteers over just three years.

The sessions covered the Kingdom's role in achieving environmental sustainability and highlighted] the collaboration among various ministries and institutions. The Kingdom has made significant efforts in afforestation by adopting an organized approach to carry out various afforestation activities without leaving room for randomness areas. It has also followed an innovative and scientific approach to increase plant diversity, where the ambitious afforestation goals receive unique support from the leadership.

The sessions also focused on restoring the global ecosystem, as the United Nations considers it a vital issue for individuals and communities alike, through a ten-year program with ambitious plans. The centre conducts various studies on the Kingdom's soil, showing that it contains 59% of biodiversity and its importance in rainwater storage.