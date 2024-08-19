Oman - Tethys Oil has announced that the drilling operations of the exploration well Kunooz-1 in the Fahd area on Block 58 onshore Sultanate of Oman has commenced.

The well is planned to be drilled to a total depth of approximately 3,900 metres and drilling operations are expected to be ongoing for about 45 days.

Kunooz-1 will be drilled into the Masirah Bay formation with the Nafun play carbonates Buah and Khufai as its primary targets at depths of approximately 3,500 metres (TVD) and 3,800 metres (TVD) respectively.

The well’s secondary target is the Ara/Birba carbonates at an approximate depth of 3,100 metres (TVD).

Kunooz-1 is Tethys Oil’s first exploration well on Block 58. The prospect on which the well is drilled is one of several identified on Block 58 in close proximation to well established play fairway and infrastructure in neighbouring Block 6.

Tethys Oil is, through its wholly owned subsidiary Tethys Oil Qatbeet, the operator of Block 58 and holds a 100 percent license interest.

