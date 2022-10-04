India's engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said one of its key subsidiaries has secured multiple orders from the GCC - Saudi Arabia and the UAE as well as the neighbouring country Bangladesh.

Announcing the new contracts, L&T said its Power Transmission and Distribution business has won the deal to build a 380kV overhead line in Saudi Arabia that will primarily help strengthen the evacuation infrastructure and also boost the reliability of the grid in the Western region of the kingdom.

Also in the region, L&T has won repeat orders from the UAE for new 132kV substations.

Last year, the Indian construction giant bagged similar orders from the GCC, including a 380kV overhead transmission line and substations in Kuwait and the contract for setting up a dynamic reactive power compensator system at a 220kV substation in Abu Dhabi.

Apart from these GCC projects, the L&T unit has also secured orders from Bangladesh for two new 132kV and 33kV substations in the Dhaka and Narayanganj regions.

On the domestic front, the L&T Power Transmission and Distribution business has clinched an order in the western state of Gujarat to establish a 765kV transmission line as well a distribution system upgrade order in a North-East Indian state.

