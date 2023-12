CAIRO - Egypt has signed a $4 billion deal with Saudi Arabia's Acwa power company to develop a green hydrogen project, Egypt's cabinet said in a statement on Wednesday.

Following this agreement, a work plan will be drawn up to develop the first phase of the green hydrogen project, with a production capacity of up to 600,000 tons annually of green ammonia, the statement added.

(Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah, Writing by Ahmed Elimam, editing by Andrew Heavens)