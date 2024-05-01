Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Technical Services and Main Workshops Sector at the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Eng. Aqul Al-Anazi said the sector is fully prepared for the peak summer season as a logistical unit that serves all technical sectors, reports Al-Anba daily. In an interview with the daily, Al-Anazi confirmed the formation of teams that work round the clock to provide support in the event of an emergency in the electrical or water networks; as well as the provision of more than 40 mechanisms for transporting equipment and diesel transformers to areas experiencing power outage as quickly as possible.

He revealed a comprehensive plan is being prepared to upgrade and renovate the sector’s buildings to become 20 percent energy efficient, which will contribute to reducing consumption. He also talked about the establishment of a photovoltaic panels factory to achieve self-sufficiency in this field to fully support the transition to renewable energy. He revealed three projects will be awarded soon to the best bidders in order to install panels on the buildings of the northern and southern stations and in Subhan with a capacity of 26 megawatts. Regarding the preparations for the next stage, he said: “The sector is considered a logistical support unit for all sectors at the ministry. It is responsible for constructing new buildings, developing existing buildings, and providing logistical support to all sectors; including the mechanical and electrical maintenance of their facilities, monitoring and inspecting smart or mechanical meters before and after installation. As for the peak season, we have formed teams to deal with emergency situations. They work in shifts round the clock to help provide services and transportation for emergency maintenance in case of power or water supply disruption and to ensure the readiness of heavy machinery that provides logistical support according to the needs of the technical sectors.”

Modernize

He went on to say: “We have a plan for the next six years to modernize the existing buildings, raise the efficiency of the work environment, and save energy. Some buildings are very dilapidated; hence, the need to renovate them. God willing, all the ministry’s buildings will undergo radical maintenance and restoration. Civil maintenance contracts have already been signed for a number of buildings that need restoration. We have a plan to construct about 15 new buildings, all of which will be green and energy-efficient.” He added: “We have three projects in the process of awarding for the supply, installation and operation of photovoltaic cells on car awnings in the main workshops and the Emergency Services Department in Subhan with a capacity of 13 megawatts; car awnings and the buildings of the northern electric power stations in Subiya and Doha with a capacity of 6.2 megawatts; and car awnings and station buildings in the Southern Electric Power in Al-Zour with a capacity of 6.2 megawatts. Asked about the ministry’s projects aimed at preserving public money, Al-Anazi disclosed: “We have an integrated plan to establish a number of factories, the first of which is the photovoltaic panels factory. We will establish a factory to produce electrical wires. It will be affiliated with the Production Department. It is aimed at achieving self-sufficiency. We will also establish a factory for manufacturing electrical fuses. Thus, we will stop importing fuses and the ministry will save a lot of money through this; in addition to the establishment of charging stations for electric vehicles.”

Meanwhile, the electricity consumption index recorded a noticeable increase of 11,590 megawatts at midday recently with temperatures rising to 37 degrees Celsius as the peak summer season is fast approaching, which usually begins in the middle of May, reports Al-Anba daily quoting sources from the Ministry of Electricity and Water. In preparation for this season, sources confirmed that the ministry is working hard to complete all maintenance works before the start of the season. They also announced completion of the maintenance of diesel generators and the mechanisms for transport them to the power outage sites, if necessary. Sources pointed out the ministry is doing everything it can to overcome the peak season from a technical or awareness perspective or securing sources to cover the shortfall in production if it occurs.

