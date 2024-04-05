The Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy disclosed that from January 1 to August 30, 2023, there were 1,071 power outages that the Ministry swiftly managed until peak loads subsided. Ministry sources informed Al-Jarida that restoring power to affected areas undergoes a rapid process, prioritizing time efficiency. The Ministry is devising a comprehensive plan comprising 10 main strategies to prevent recurrence of such outages. Upon receiving outage complaints through the unified call center 152, the Ministry swiftly dispatches them to emergency centers across governorates. Technical teams, working round the clock, coordinate with contractor teams to restore power promptly.



Temporary backup diesel generators are deployed if necessary until faults are rectified. Identifying outage causes, whether natural disruptions or network infringements, prompts tailored responses. Natural outages, stemming from weather elements or cable issues, are swiftly addressed, with replacements or reinforcements made to strengthen the medium and low voltage networks. Excessive loads are redistributed, and networks fortified to mitigate future overload risks. Aging equipment prone to frequent malfunctions is being replaced with advanced counterparts. In cases of tampering or network trespassing, judicial police intervention is sought, while technical reports guide preventive measures to forestall future occurrences.

