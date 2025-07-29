Saudi Arabian low-cost carrier flynas is launching a new route between Jeddah and Prishtina in Kosovo.

Starting October 1, three weekly flights will operate between King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and Prishtina International Airport "Adem Jashari" on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

The move aligns with the National Civil Aviation Strategy's objectives of connecting KSA with 250 international destinations, accommodating 330 million passengers, and hosting 150 million tourists annually by 2030.

