Salalah – Ministry of Heritage and Tourism laid the foundation stone for an integrated tourism complex (ITC) in the Januf area of Salalah on Monday, signalling a major step in efforts to enhance tourism infrastructure in Dhofar.

With estimated investment of RO80mn, the project is being developed in partnership with Al Wathba Hospitality under a usufruct agreement signed in February 2025. It has been designated an ITC allowing foreign ownership and positioning it to attract international investors.

Phase 1 of the development, expected to be completed in 30 months, includes a five-star hotel, 124 serviced apartments, a marina with restaurants and cafés, a beach club and a health club.

Speaking at the ceremony, H E Azzan bin Qasim al Busaidi, Undersecretary for Tourism, said the project will support SMEs, create direct and indirect employment opportunities, and provide training and qualification programmes for Omanis in tourism and hospitality. He described the development as a significant addition to ongoing efforts to diversify the national economy and develop Dhofar as a key tourism destination.

Khalid bin Abdullah al Abri, Director General of Heritage and Tourism in Dhofar, said the project is among the most prominent tourism investments in the governorate in terms of scale and components. He noted that the planned yacht marina would be one of the biggest in Oman and complement a fully integrated beachfront area.

Abri highlighted the ministry’s ongoing promotion of Dhofar as a year-round tourism destination, which resulted in an increase of 9% in visitor numbers during 2024 khareef and 18% in winter compared to the previous year.

The foundation laying ceremony included visual presentations showcasing the project and Dhofar’s natural and cultural assets.

In a statement, the ministry described the development as a strategic addition to Oman’s tourism sector, offering integrated facilities and attractive investment opportunities while strengthening public-private partnerships and enhancing Dhofar’s appeal to domestic and international tourists.

