PHOTO
A Kuwaiti company said on Monday it has won a contract for the rehabilitation and extension of lifetime of boilers at Al-Zour South Power and Water Distillation Station in South Kuwait.
Heavy Engineering Industries and Shipbuilding Company said in a Kuwait bourse statement the contract has a value of 136.6 million Kuwaiti dinars ($450 million) and also includes replacement of control systems for boiler, steam turbines and auxiliaries for eight units at the station.
The Company said it has received a letter from the Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Ministry confirming the award of the project.
(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)
Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.