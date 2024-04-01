A Kuwaiti company said on Monday it has won a contract for the rehabilitation and extension of lifetime of boilers at Al-Zour South Power and Water Distillation Station in South Kuwait.



Heavy Engineering Industries and Shipbuilding Company said in a Kuwait bourse statement the contract has a value of 136.6 million Kuwaiti dinars ($450 million) and also includes replacement of control systems for boiler, steam turbines and auxiliaries for eight units at the station.



The Company said it has received a letter from the Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Ministry confirming the award of the project.



(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.