As temperatures soar to 30 degrees Celsius, the electrical load index in the country has begun to climb steadily, reaching 8,380 megawatts at one o’clock Saturday afternoon, reports Al-Jarida daily. However, meteorology department Engineer Maha Al-Asousi, the acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy, has assured the public that there is no energy crisis despite the surge in electricity demands during the holy month of Ramadan, while at the same time calling on citizens and residents to exercise energy conservation, particularly during peak consumption hours.



The Ministry’s reports attribute the increase in electricity loads during the summer season to the widespread use of air conditioning units. Despite the current stability, sources within the electricity sector anticipate potential crises in the coming years due to increased loads resulting from urban expansions and past disruptions in energy projects. These shortages are expected to fluctuate annually. Last year, the electrical load index nearly reached 17 thousand megawatts, leading to localized power outages across the country due to malfunctions in some stations. Efforts to manage energy consumption and address infrastructure challenges remain critical to ensure a stable electricity supply amidst rising demand.

