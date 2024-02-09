According to informed sources in the Distribution Networks Sector of the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, there is a plan to establish and operate 14 secondary transfer stations in Khaitan Residential Project in 2024. A total of 22 stations were installed during the past year. The last date for establishing the stations in the area is December 24, 2024. The secondary substations will be responsible for transferring electricity from the main substations to the residential plots in the area. The main substations in the area have been established.



Coordination is underway to complete all electricity and water facilities in the area including the supply and extension of ground cables to connect the main substations in the area to the electrical network through a tender to supply and extend ground cables in various areas (the ninth stage). The sources affirmed the keenness of the ministry to finish establishing all electricity and water facilities in the area, adding that the ministry makes announcements at various intervals that it will receive requests for power connection from the people of the area as soon as the electrical infrastructure in each residential plot is completed

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

