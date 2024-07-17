KUWAIT-- Al-Assima Governor Sheikh Abdullah Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah on Tuesday affirmed the necessity of coordination among the public departments and lauded the existing continuous coordination among the country's governorates to tackle hurdles in the environmental, health and municipal spheres.



The affirmation was publicized in a statement issued after the governor chaired a coordination meeting that grouped Hawally Governor Ali Al-Asfar, and his peers of Al-Farwaniya, Sheikh Adhbi Nasser al-Adhabi Al-Sabah, Al-Jahraa, Hamad Al-Habshi, Mubarak Al-Kabeer, Sheikh Sabah Badr Sabah Al-Salem, Al-Ahmadi, Sheikh Humoud Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Chairperson of the Volunteering Action Center Sheikha Amthal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, representatives of the ministries of electricity and water, commerce, industries, municipal affairs and information.



Sheikh Abdullah Salem Al-Ali stated that the discussions during the meeting dealt with prospected mechanisms for closer coordination among the governorates, government apparatuses, in addition to the cooperation at the social level. He praised the great efforts that have been exerted by the ministry of electricity, water and renewable energy hand in hand with the other government departments. Such close coordination proved helpful in tackling the recent power outages due to excessive consumption.



He urged citizens to cooperate and ration the power consumption in line with their patriotic responsibilities. The capital governor affirmed that the broad gathering aimed at examining means for supporting the state apparatuses during the summer peak heat wave and discussing campaigns to raise awareness of the necessity to rationalize power consumption. (end) ahk.rk

