Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (KAHRAMAA) has signed contracts valued at approximately 3.1 billion Qatari riyals ($851 million) to boost the country’s electricity infrastructure, state-owned Qatar News Agency (QNA) said on Monday.

The four contracts were awarded to Qatar firms Elsewedy Cables Qatar Company, Voltage Engineering and Best and Betash Consortium from Turkey and South Korea’s Taihan Cable & Solution.

The scope of work includes the construction of seven high-voltage substations and the installation of 212 kilometres of underground cables and overhead transmission lines. The contracts also cover upgrades to existing substations to increase their capacity.

Qatari firms account for 58.4 percent of the total contract value, in line with KAHRAMAA's policy of encouraging Qatari companies and in accordance with the state's strategies to promote the private sector, the QNA report concluded.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

