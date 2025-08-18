Juhayna Food Industries delivered lower consolidated net profits after tax valued at EGP 780.82 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, compared to EGP 1.48 billion in H1-25.

Net sales hit EGP 14.16 billion in the first six months (6M) of 2025, signaling a year-on-year (YoY) jump from EGP 11.47 billion, according to the financial statements.

Earnings per share stood at EGP 0.83 in H1-25, versus EGP 0.32 in the same period of 2024.

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the consolidated net profits fell to EGP 481.51 million from EGP 1 billion in Q2-24, whereas the net sales climbed to EGP 7.36 billion from EGP 6.03 billion.

Standalone Financials

In January-June 2025, the EGX-listed company turned into profitability at EGP 629.29 million, against non-consolidated net losses of EGP 4.23 million in H1-24.

Meanwhile, the EPS hit EGP 0.67 in H1-25, versus a loss per share of EGP 0.004 in H1-24.

The standalone net sales reached EGP 9.05 billion as of 30 June 2025.

During the three-month period that ended on 30 June 2025, the company achieved EGP 424.31 million in standalone net profits, against net losses worth EGP 3.02 million in Q2-24.

In 2024, Juhayna registered EGP 2.73 billion in consolidated net profits, an annual leap of 168% from EGP 1.02 billion.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).