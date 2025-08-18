Agility Global witnessed an annual drop of 14.98% in net profits to $75.08 million during the first half (H1) of 2025, compared to $88.32 million.

The group reported basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) amounting to 0.44 cent in H1-25, compared to 0.59 cent in H1-24, according to the financial results.

In the first six months (6M) of 2025, revenues from contracts with customers reached $2.34 billion, up year-on-year (YoY) from $2.08 billion.

Financials for Q2

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the ADX-listed company generated net profits valued at $43.68 million, versus $43.60 million in Q2-24.

Revenues from contracts with customers jumped to $1.20 billion in Q2-25 from $1.10 billion, while the basic and diluted EPS decreased to 0.24 cent from 0.29 cent.

In the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2024, Agility Global unveiled net profits valued at $128 million.

