The consolidated net profits after tax of Emaar Misr for Development reached EGP 3.91 billion in the first half (H1) of 2025, an annual shrink of 48.80% from EGP 7.64 billion.

Revenues amounted to EGP 9.29 billion in H1-25, reflecting a year-on-year (YoY) leap from EGP 5.60 billion, according to the financial statements.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) retreated to EGP 0.67 in H1-25 from EGP 1.64 in the same period of 2024.

Standalone Results

Emaar Misr posted lower non-consolidated net profits after tax at EGP 3.94 billion as of 30 June 2025, compared to EGP 7.50 billion in H1-24.

Non-consolidated basic and diluted EPS stood at EGP 0.68 in H1-25, down YoY from EGP 1.61.

Financials for Q2

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the EGX-listed company reported EGP 587.52 million in consolidated net profits after tax, versus EGP 1.91 billion in Q2-24. Revenues declined to EGP 3.44 billion from EGP 4.03 billion.

Meanwhile, the company’s standalone net profits after tax hit EGP 774.57 million in April-June 2025, marking a YoY decline from EGP 1.88 billion.

As of 31 March 2024, Emaar Misr logged consolidated net profit after tax worth EGP 3.32 billion, against EGP 5.73 billion in Q1-24.

