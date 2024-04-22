MUSCAT: The foundation stone for the first green hydrogen station in the Sultanate of Oman will be laid later this month against the backdrop of the Oman Sustainability Week 2024 (OSW), which takes place in Muscat from April 28 – May 2, 2024.

The initiative is being spearheaded by Oman Shell as part of its commitment to the country’s energy transition and Net Zero strategy.

According to Malak al Shaibani, Oman Shell’s General Manager of External Relations, the foundation ceremony will be held under the auspices of Eng Salim bin Nasser al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals.

Sharing details about the initiative, Al Shaibani said: “Back in 2022, we actually launched the idea of green hydrogen for mobility during Oman Sustainability Week 2022. And now, as we are in 2024, we will be laying the foundation of the first green hydrogen station. It will be opened under His Excellency Eng Salim al Aufi, and before the end of this year, you will be able to see hydrogen cars arriving in Oman.”

The company official made the announcement during the recent media briefing on OSW 2024. Oman Shell is a Strategic Partner of the weeklong, high-profile event.

The hydrogen fuelling station stems from Oman Shell’s unveiling of a ‘Green Hydrogen for Mobility’ project as the company’s 6th Gift to the Nation. As part of the first phase of the project, Oman Shell signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Oman Airports. It enshrines a pledge by Oman Shell to provide up to 15 hydrogen cars for the Oman Airports’ corporate usage.

The mobility project will also include development of hydrogen production units that will be powered by photovoltaic solar plants and installed at different fueling units related to the project. These stations will be selected strategically to maximize benefits to the project and allow members of the public to have visibility of the technology.

The initiative's ambitions extend beyond the construction of a single hydrogen fuelling station. The project aims to nurture the development of a comprehensive hydrogen economy within Oman. Stakeholders, including government bodies, energy companies, and infrastructure developers, are expected to collaborate to establish the necessary regulatory frameworks and standards for the widespread adoption of hydrogen technology.

This collaborative approach is vital for attracting investment, streamlining operations, and ensuring the long-term success of the hydrogen sector.

The potential benefits of hydrogen mobility are significant. Hydrogen-powered vehicles offer a cleaner alternative to traditional gasoline and diesel cars, potentially leading to a substantial reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and improved air quality, aligning with Oman's environmental goals. Additionally, hydrogen presents a promising avenue for diversifying Oman's energy mix, reducing dependence on volatile fossil fuels and potentially enhancing the country's energy security and independence. This diversification could have a positive impact on Oman's trade balance and overall economic stability.

