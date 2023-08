Dubai-based contractor Drake & Scull International (DSI) said on Friday that one of its subsidiaries has won a 307 million dirhams ($83.6 million) bid to build a wastewater treatment plant in Jordan.

The Jordanian project will be the first wastewater treatment project the company has won in the region for a long time, DSI said in a disclosure on the Dubai Financial Market.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com