Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) and Tadweer Group have signed a concession agreement with a Japan-based consortium comprised of Marubeni Corporation, Hitachi Zosen Inova AG (HZI), and Japan Overseas Infrastructure Investment Corporation for Transport & Urban Development (JOIN) for the development of a Waste-to-Energy (WtE) in Abu Dhabi under the Independent Power Project (IPP) model.

The project will have an expected annual processing capacity of 900,000 tonnes of waste, EWEC said in a press statement issued on Thursday.

The concession agreement was signed at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre by Othman Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, Ali Al Dhaheri, Chief Executive Officer of Tadweer Group, and Roni Araiji, consortium representative and Managing Director Middle East of Hitachi Zosen Inova Ltd, the statement noted.

Representatives from the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy were present. The press statement didn't reveal the concession period or operational timelines.

UAE-based project data platform MEED had reported on Wednesday that the winning consortium proposed a levelised waste treatment cost of 175 UAE dirhams ($47.6) a metric tonne (MT) for the project.

EWEC had received proposals from two consortia for the development of the greenfield WtE IPP.

Abu Dhabi has set a target of diverting 80 per cent of the emirate’s waste from landfills by 2030.

