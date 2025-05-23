RIYADH — Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim emphasized that Saudi Arabia is now opening its doors to the world and has a roadmap in line with Vision 2030. "The Kingdom has developed smart legislation and digital systems to meet the needs of international investors. There are significant changes not only in the regulations and laws governing investment and business, but also in the way business is conducted, adopting smart systems, digital transformation, and regulations focusing on attracting investment," he said while addressing the Saudi-Spanish Business Forum in Riyadh on Thursday.



Al-Ibrahim said that Saudi Arabia is advancing toward global competitiveness and a knowledge-based economy. "Since the launch of Vision 2030, private investments in non-oil sectors have grown by 70 percent, fueled by over 900 economic and structural reforms that have boosted investor confidence and streamlined the business environment. This is in addition to issuing more than 36,000 business licenses," he said noting that there are more than 6,000 companies operating in the Kingdom.



Referring to the Saudi – Spanish investment relations, Al-Ibrahim said that there have been investments exceeding $3 billion over three decades, with more than 200 Spanish companies operating in the fields of healthcare, agriculture, real estate, and digital technology. "These numbers reflect the strength and momentum of the growing partnership between the Kingdom and Spain, as Spanish expertise plays a vital role in the Kingdom's transformation," he said, adding that the forum aims to explore new opportunities, strengthen partnerships, and formulate further cooperation, with the goal of creating added value across various sectors.



The visiting Spanish Minister of Economy, Trade, and Business Carlos Cuerpo Caballero also addressed the forum, which saw the participation of more than 300 Saudi and Spanish officials and investors. The forum was organized by the Federation of Saudi Chambers of Commerce in collaboration with the Ministry of Economy and Planning and the Ministry of Investment.



Earlier on Wednesday, Al-Ibrahim and Caballero co-chaired the fourth session of the Saudi-Spanish Joint Commission. Several current and upcoming initiatives were discussed, with a focus on enhancing economic, social, and cultural ties between the Kingdom and Spain. These initiatives highlight the strength of relations and the mutual commitment of both sides to expanding cooperation across various sectors.



The Saudi-Spanish Joint Commission is centered on the shared commitment to fostering a prosperous future partnership, grounded in mutual economic interests and strengthening trade and investment relations between the two countries.

