RIYADH The Ministry of Economy and Planning highlighted Saudi Arabia's most prominent economic indicators for April 2025. According to the Saudi Economic Pulse bulletin issued by the ministry, real GDP showed a growth rate of 2.7% in the first quarter of 2025, with a 4.2% rise in non-oil activities and 1.4% decline in oil activities.

The results of the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) showed that unemployment for Saudi Arabia showed a rate of 7.0% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The unemployment rate among Saudi males stood at 4.3%, while the rate among Saudi females was 11.9%.

The results of the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) regarding deposits of governmental and semi-governmental bodies and agencies in the first quarter of 2025 showed an amount of SR483 billion, of which 4.1% on a quarterly basis (QoQ) and 0.2% on an annual basis (YoY).

SAMA's results also showed that banks' liabilities to the government in March 2025 amounted to SR612.6 billion, the rate was 1.0% on a monthly basis and 11.2% on an annual basis.

As for consumer spending, the total number of ATMs, points of sale, payment systems in March 2025, the results showed an amount of SR200 billion, with a percentage of 14.5 on a monthly basis and 15.8 on an annual basis.

The flow of foreign direct investment in the fourth quarter of 2024 amounted to SR21.9 billion, with the percentages distributed on a quarterly basis at 37.2% and on an annual basis at 13.9%.

Consumer loans in the first quarter of 2025 amounted to SR480 billion, the results showed a growth of 1.9% on a quarterly basis and 6.4% on an annual basis.

The results of Riyadh Bank and S&P Global showed regarding the Purchasing Managers' Index for April 2026, the percentage reached 55.6 points, with a decrease of 4.3 points on a monthly basis and a decrease of 2.5 points on an annual basis.

Results from GASTAT on non-oil commodity exports, including “re-exports,” for February 2025 showed that the percentage reached SR1.26 billion, with a decrease of 1.2% on a monthly basis and an increase of 1.1% on an annual basis.

Regarding commodity imports in February 2025, which amounted to SR36.2 billion, a monthly decrease of 17.1% and an annual decrease of 6.5%.

Preliminary data from Tadawul showed that the main market index closed at 6,671.11 points in April 2025, a decrease of 9.2% on a monthly basis and 8.5% on an annual basis.

Data from SAMA showed that exports in the fourth quarter of 2024 amounted to SR328.3 billion, an increase of 4.1% and an annual decrease of 2.9%.

As for imports in the fourth quarter of 2024, they amounted to SR312.4 billion, with a quarterly increase of 3.3% and an annual increase of 12.2%.

The results of the real estate price index in the first quarter of 2025 showed that it reached 104.9 points, Including a quarterly increase of 0.7% and an annual increase of 4.3%.

