Saudi Arabia: South Korea's power plant builder Doosan Enerbility Company has been awarded a 540 billion won ($383 million) contract for the construction of a combined heat and power plant in Saudi Arabia, reported the Korean Economic Daily.

Doosan (formerly Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Company) had sealed a deal with Korea Electric Power Corporation (Kepco) for the key project coming up in Jafurah, 400 km east of Riyadh, it stated.

As per the deal, Kepco will be in charge of business development and operation of the power plant, while Doosan will be taking care of the engineering, procurement and construction work as well as handling the supply of equipment, installation and test operations, said the KED report.

With the completion of the construction work scheduled for the second half of 2025, the plant will produce 320 MW of electricity and 314 tons an hour of steam to supply electricity and heat to the Jafurah gas field, it added.

