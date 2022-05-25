RIYADH — The cancelation of the preparatory year in universities is considered as one of the Ministry of Education's goals, said the Supervisor of the Study Paths and Plans Development Program at the Ministry of Education Dr. Ibrahim Al-Humaidan.



Al-Humaidan’s announcement came during an interview with Al-Arabiya, as he reviewed the details of the Career Interest and Ability scale system that the ministry recently added.



The main objective of the Career Interest and Ability scale system is to facilitate and help students in the stage of choosing their university major, as well as to identify the fields and majors that is most suitable for him and his inclinations, Al-Humaidan confirmed.



Al-Humaidan stressed that the ministry aims to cancel the preparatory year in universities by adding new skills and materials for secondary school students.



Adding new skills and materials for students and canceling the preparatory year in universities will shorten an academic year, enabling the student to specialize in a specific field directly, he said.



Al-Humaidan said that the specialized paths' system would be applied in its first phase in a limited number of schools around the Kingdom, after which it will expand in specific paths in certain regions.

