RIYADH — The Saudi Ministries of Education and Investment have jointly announced the granting of an investment license to the University of Wollongong, Australia, as part of the Human Capability Initiative (HCI).



This strategic step paves the way for the establishment of the university's branch in the Kingdom, reflecting a significant advancement in providing innovative and globally recognized education to both international and local students at various levels of higher education.



In partnership with the Digital Knowledge Company, recognized for its high-quality expertise in education and training, this initiative is perfectly aligned with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.



One of the vision's goals is to attract branches of foreign universities to the Kingdom and to enhance private sector participation in the higher education landscape by the year 2030.



The University of Wollongong stands out for its academic excellence, being ranked in the top 1% of universities globally according to the 2024 QS World Index.



Additionally, it holds the prestigious 14th position among the best modern universities worldwide, marking it as a significant addition to Saudi Arabia's educational sector.



This move not only enriches the Kingdom's educational offerings but also contributes to the broader goals of national development and innovation.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).